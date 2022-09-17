Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 9,208 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $212,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,618.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

REPX opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $438.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.