Robert C. Rowe Sells 4,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.41. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

