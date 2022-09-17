Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $636,060,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,088 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

RHI stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

