Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 238,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,881,960 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $10.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 969,262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

