RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.67. RPC shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 7,901 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

RPC Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. RPC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 474,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,563,059.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,331,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 474,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,563,059.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,331,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,773.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 48.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 170.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

