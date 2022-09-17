Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.34. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 1,531 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,061 shares of company stock worth $2,183,266 over the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,645,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,255 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

