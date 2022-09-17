Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.57 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

