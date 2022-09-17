Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STNG. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $558,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

