Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.09. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 1,707 shares changing hands.

Select Energy Services Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $822.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

About Select Energy Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

