Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 41,714 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 720,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (SNRH)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.