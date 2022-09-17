Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 41,714 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 720,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.