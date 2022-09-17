Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Jason R. Whitaker Sells 8,333 Shares

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $24.39 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 609.90 and a beta of 2.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

