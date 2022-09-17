Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Increases By 28.9%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $148.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Allot Communications from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 56.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allot Communications in the first quarter worth $1,440,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

