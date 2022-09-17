Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Grows By 29.1%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 821,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conformis in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CFMS stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

