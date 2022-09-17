Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Decreases By 20.6%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 870,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 561,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecovyst news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecovyst news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecovyst Stock Down 3.2 %

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.