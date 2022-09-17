Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Declines By 20.5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Karooooo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $25.20 on Friday. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $538.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.64 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

