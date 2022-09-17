Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Drops By 20.3%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Unico American Stock Performance

Shares of Unico American stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Unico American has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.