Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.28. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 21,751 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 614,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,357,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 181,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 512,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
