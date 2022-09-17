Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.28. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 21,751 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 614,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,357,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 181,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 512,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

