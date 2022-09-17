SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $38.03

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $36.64. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 1,930 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $596.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

Insider Activity

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

