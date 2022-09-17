Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

