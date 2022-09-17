Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 3,290 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $114,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.5 %

SMP stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 67.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Stories

