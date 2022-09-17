Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

