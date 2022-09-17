Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.31 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.