Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $53.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTYX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $97,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

