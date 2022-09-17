Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells $134,351.89 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sumo Logic Stock Down 8.3 %
SUMO stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,495,400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $12,366,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after buying an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 637,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
