Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.