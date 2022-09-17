Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $403.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.