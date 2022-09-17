Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMKR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 533,546 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 514,442 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 499,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

