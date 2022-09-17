Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 16,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $19,495,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

