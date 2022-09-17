Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 20,491 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roku were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 3.3 %

ROKU stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.