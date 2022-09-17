Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 43,639 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carvana were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 34.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Carvana stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $343.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

