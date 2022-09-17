Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

