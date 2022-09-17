Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 321.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average of $242.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

