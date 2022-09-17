Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 273.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 440.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.1 %

SYNA stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

