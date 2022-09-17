Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 273,935 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1,072.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 273,935 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

LVS stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

