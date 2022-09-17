Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 31,665 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,909 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,607 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,464,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,729,000 after buying an additional 107,266 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 255.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA opened at $121.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.44. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

