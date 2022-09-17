Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AerCap were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $17,545,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.06. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

