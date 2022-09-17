Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

