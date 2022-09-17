Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.82.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

