Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

