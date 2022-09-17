Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.36 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,952 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.