Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $11.74 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

