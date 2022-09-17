Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.41. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

