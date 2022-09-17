Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $14,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

