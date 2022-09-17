Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $14.74 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,457 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lyft were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $47,505,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lyft by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 674,973 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
