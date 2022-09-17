Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.21 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,401 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 178,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,273,000 after purchasing an additional 104,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,588,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 45,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,723,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,122,000 after buying an additional 159,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,966,614. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

