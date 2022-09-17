Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,360 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

