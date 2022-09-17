Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.32 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,903,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $94,865,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $165.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 725.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.