Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134,115 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

