Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

