Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.52 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.